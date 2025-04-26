Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced a ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family member of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The chief minister said that the government job will be given to any of the family member, as per Narwal's parents wishes, a statement said. He was an Indian Navy officer.

Narwal (26), a resident of Karnal, had gotten married over a week ago and was on a honeymoon in Pahalgam with his wife, Himanshi.

He was among the 26 people who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Narwal's last rites were held in Karnal on April 23, also attended by Chief Minister Saini.

Saini had strongly condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists.

Narwal is survived by his father Rajesh who is a government employee, his mother, a homemaker and his younger sister who is pursuing her studies.

