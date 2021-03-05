Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to the victims of the Uttarakhand glacier burst, 'corona warriors' and some prominent personalities who died recently.

Chief Minister M L Khattar read out obituary references.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, also read out some of the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.

The two-week-long Budget Session of the Assembly commenced here on Friday.

The House paid homage to the victims of the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident.

The House placed on record its "deep sense of sorrow on the sad demise of those corona warriors and other people who have lost their lives due to coronavirus pandemic".

The Assembly paid tributes to some prominent personalities from the state who passed away recently, including former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Chandrawati, former minister of Haryana Om Parkash Jain, former Member of Parliament Ramji Lal, former MLAs Chaudhary Balbir Singh and Swami Bhagwan Dev Paramhans, and eminent social worker Darshan Lal Jain.

Tributes were also paid to four freedom fighters. The Assembly also paid tributes to 37 bravehearts who laid down their lives while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.

Hooda demanded that the names of the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation also be included.

Before the session commenced, CM Khattar unveiled a seven-foot statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises.

