New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to return the signed Declaration to the office within ten days so that necessary proceedings may be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

"This is to draw your kind attention to this office communication dated 09.08.2025, referring to the statements made by you during the Press Conference held on 07.08.2025 pertaining to the alleged inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls of Haryana," ECI said in its letter.

Also Read | Anand Sharma Resigns As Congress Foreign Affairs Head, Calls for Induction of Younger Leaders.

"In the aforementioned letter, you were requested to furnish the particulars of the electors concerned, along with the duly signed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. "It is requested that the signed Declaration/Oath be returned to this office within ten (10) days so that necessary proceedings may be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960," the letter reads.

This came after Rahul Gandhi on August 7 held a press conference, citing internal analysis. The LoP stated that the Congress expected to win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Victim's Mother Injured During Secretariat March in Kolkata; Police Lodge 7 FIRs Against BJP Leaders.

He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes. Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes. Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday again asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his "false" allegations regarding the voter lists.

"Rahul Gandhi should either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his false allegations," ECI said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)