New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday issued strict directions to ensure transparency and accountability in the ESI healthcare system, stating that negligence or corruption at any level will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting of ESI Healthcare Haryana at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

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Expressing serious concern over issues related to the ESI Hospital in Panipat, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately initiate action to de-panel six private hospitals. Acting on these directions, the department has issued notices to the concerned hospitals.

These hospitals were found to have made excessive referrals during the period 2020-21 to 2023-24, and discrepancies were detected in doctors' signatures on referral forms. In connection with the case, three employees of the Panipat ESI Hospital have been suspended with immediate effect. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against five medical superintendents.

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The Chief Minister directed that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) be entrusted with conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. He further instructed that records of 133 other private hospitals empanelled under ESI across the state be examined by the ACB to detect any irregularities in a timely manner.

He also directed officials to enhance the capacity of the Panipat ESI Hospital from 75 beds to 100 beds and to expand its operation theatre. Similarly, directions were issued to upgrade the Jagadhri ESI Hospital from 80 to 100 beds and to increase the capacity of the Hisar ESI dispensary from 12 to 50 beds. He emphasised that all hospitals should be equipped with modern medical technology.

The Chief Minister instructed that the construction of two 100-bedded ESI hospitals in Bawal and Bahadurgarh be completed at the earliest, stating that these facilities will significantly improve healthcare services for workers and the general public. He further stated that there should be no shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the ESI healthcare system and directed that recruitment processes be expedited as required.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the Chief Minister said that transparency, accountability, and quality healthcare services remain top priorities, and any laxity in this regard will not be tolerated.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Sh. Rajiv Ranjan and other senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

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