In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch of Pune busted an alleged s*x racket operating under the guise of a wellness service and rescued five women from a massage centre in Datta Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) on Bharati Vidyapeeth Road following specific intelligence received on April 17, 2026. Acting on the tip-off, officials targeted “Yog Ayurvedic Potli Massage Centre,” located on the second floor of a residential building near Chandrabhaga Chowk. S*x Racket Busted in Delhi: Minor Among 8 Girls Rescued, 2 Arrested in Ajmeri Gate Raid.

Police said the establishment was allegedly being used as a front for prostitution activities. Under the supervision of senior officers, including Police Inspector Chhagan Kapse, authorities first verified the information before taking action. A decoy customer was sent to the premises to confirm the illegal operations. Honey Trap Racket Busted In Lucknow: Police Arrest Atika, Alleged Mastermind Behind Minor Boy Abduction and Se*ual Assault Case.

“After confirmation, the police team conducted a raid at the premises,” officials said, adding that five women were rescued during the operation.

A case has been registered against two accused, believed to be the owners or operators of the centre, at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of top officials, including Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior crime branch officers. “Further investigation is ongoing to identify other people involved and to understand the full extent of the racket,” police said.

Authorities are now probing possible links to a larger network and examining whether more such establishments are operating in the area under similar cover. The case highlights continued concerns around organised trafficking activities in urban centres.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).