Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state is not just a market but a manufacturing powerhouse, serving as a major hub for the automobile, IT, and other industries. He expressed confidence that Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in India in Haryana, and other related Tesla units will be established in the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the country's first all-in-one Tesla India Motors centre in Gurugram on Thursday.

In his address after inaugurating the Tesla India Motors Center, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is consistently working to reduce the cost of doing business for industries in the state. As part of these efforts, a special leasing policy has been introduced for industrial plots. He added that the local supply chain is also being strengthened in collaboration with industries already established in the region.

The Chief Minister further stated that, to ensure effective dialogue with foreign companies and governments, the Haryana Government has set up the Department of Foreign Cooperation, which is actively facilitating collaborations with global investors.

He highlighted that a robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem has been created to accelerate industrial development, due to which Haryana emerged as a leader in the 'Top Achievers' category of the Ease of Doing Business rankings. He also said that Haryana takes pride in its automobile sector, which manufactures the highest number of passenger cars in India.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has become a land of hope and opportunity, driven by its investment and industry-friendly policies. Today, the state is counted among the most prosperous in the country, contributing 3.6 percent to the national GDP. He said that before 2014, Haryana's exports were approximately Rs 70,000 crore, which have now risen to over Rs 2,75,000 crore. The Chief Minister added that Haryana ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government has taken significant steps to free businesses from red tape by amending outdated laws that no longer serve today's needs. He added that the government notified the Public Trust Ordinance, 2025, on October 11, which decriminalizes 164 provisions across 42 state acts. He stated that, as a result of the Haryana Government's progressive policies, 12,20,872 micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state over the last 11 years, providing employment to 49.15 lakh people.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that Haryana is the land of the Gita, where work is not limited to B-to-B or G-to-G models, but is carried out on an H-to-H or heart-to-heart model. He stated that Haryana aims to significantly increase its contribution to the national economy by achieving a $1 trillion target by 2047.

He added that the state is actively promoting new startups, innovation, and tech-based industries, with major global brands like Tesla playing an important role in this vision.

The Chief Minister stated that Haryana has emerged as the seventh largest state in India in terms of the number of startups, with over 9,100 recognized startups currently operating in the state.

He added that AI hubs are being established in Gurugram and Panchkula to promote AI-based startups and research. To support emerging technologies, the state has also set up a Department of the Future, focused on AI, robotics, biotechnology, and deep-tech. Additionally, a separate MSME department has been established, and an online facility for filing entrepreneurial memorandums has been launched to further promote micro, small, and medium enterprises. (ANI)

