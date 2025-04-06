Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami and the BJP's foundation day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday prayed for the state's continued development and the good health of its people.

Speaking to media reporters, CM Saini said, "Today is Ram Navami...Navratri is ongoing. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Ram Navami... At the feet of Lord Shri Ram, I pray that our Haryana state reaches new heights and peaks of development. May the people of our state remain healthy..."

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to congratulate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the party's foundation day, which is observed every year on April 6.

He said, "On the foundation day of the party today, I congratulate all the workers."

Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the country is moving forward rapidly under his guidance. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is progressing at a rapid pace," he said.

In a recent development, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli shared that PM Modi will have two major programs in a single day: inaugurating the Hisar Airport and laying the foundation stone for the terminal building, which will enhance the airport's infrastructure.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability.

She mounts a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, which is why it is termed 'Maha Navami.'

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.(ANI)

