Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shopping mart in Gurugram's Badshahpur area on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire engines and officials from the Fire Brigade department reached the spot and got involved in attempts to bring the fire under control.

Initial efforts were made to bring the fire under control by spraying water over the building from the roadside.

After spraying the water on the fire from the road, the fire officers reached at a higher level of the building with the help of a ladder to further the damage control by spraying water directly at the main affected floor of the building.

No casualties have been reported by any of the officials as of now.

Further details into the matter are still awaited. (ANI)

