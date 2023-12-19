New Delhi, December 19: The Lok Sabha (LS) was on Tuesday adjourned amid uproar by opposition MPs and 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of Winter Session, including Congress MP Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, NCP's Supriya Sule and NC MP Farooq Abdullah.

Other MPs suspended included Karti Chidambaram, Kinwar Danish Ali, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Abdul Smad, Pradyut Bardoloi, Geeta Kora, SR Parthiban, A Ganeshmoorthy, Mala Rai, A Chellakumar, Dimple Yadav, Hasnain Masoodi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Santosh Kumar, Ravneet Bittu, Dinesh Yadav, K Sudhakaran, P P Mohammad Faizal, Amol Kole, Sushi Kumar Rinku, Sunil Kumar Singh, ST Hassan, Pratibha Singh, Chandreshwar Prasad, Adur Prakash and others were suspended for remainder of the Session. Parliament Winter Session 2023: 49 MPs, Including Farooq Abdullah and Shashi Tharoor, Suspended from Lok Sabha for Disrupting Proceedings (Watch Video).

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in chair, said that it is very unfortunate that I have to name the MPs. Before moving the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that all of us had agreed that we will not bring the placards.

"However, they are bringing the placards and disrespecting the chair. Their desperation is clearly visible after the results of five state assembly elections," Joshi said. "We are taking this step on a very sad note as they are disrespecting the chair and the people," he said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the motion to suspend the MPs for remainder of the session for utter “disregard”, raising slogans and bringing placards. Lok Sabha Security Breach Issue: 45 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for Remainder of Parliament Winter Session, House Adjourned.

The house passed the resolution with a voice vote. Following the suspension of 49 MPs, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. On Monday, 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha Mps were suspended. On December 14, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP was also suspended.

The opposition bloc has been demanding for a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 Parliament security breach and revocation of suspension of MPs suspended on December 18 and 14.

