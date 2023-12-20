Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inaugurated "Shiksha Kumbh" initiative at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, and said it aims at creating a conducive environment for the effective implementation of the new National Education Policy.

In his address, the governor said that the "Shiksha Kumbh" is a symbol of educational innovation, collaboration, and empowerment.

He said that it will help revitalise education and ensure its preservation in line with India's timeless cultural and philosophical values.

According to an official statement, the governor said that the most important objective of the "Shiksha Kumbh" is to create a conducive environment for the effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

He said that the NEP is a historic reform in the Indian education system. It envisions a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education that focuses on the overall development of students, he said.

The governor also said that the NEP is a game-changer for startups and urged the government to implement the NEP as soon as possible.

The NEP emphasises the importance of academic-driven startups in shaping the economy and promoting innovation. The "Shiksha Kumbh" meets the goals set by the NEP for innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development, he said.

He further said "Shiksha Kumbh" is a transformative initiative aligned with the vision of the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan to promote intellectual development of the youth by focusing on overall development beyond the achievement of academic marks.

According to the statement, the governor highlighted that the number of startups in India has increased from around 800 in 2014 to over 1.16 lakh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. --

