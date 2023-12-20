New Delhi, December 20: Parliament on Wednesday passed the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, paving the way for provisionally effect changes in customs and excise duties announced in the Budget from midnight. The bill comes with a provision to refund taxes collected that have not been incorporated in the Finance Bill. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Lok Sabha Passes Criminal Law Bills To Replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act

It repeals The Provisional Collection of Taxes Act, 1931. While moving the bill for passage on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the bill sought to obtain the authority from Parliament to provisionally levy and collect the newly imposed or increased duties of customs and excise for 75 days.

The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023 incorporates the existing provisions of the same 1931 Bill. "Increase or imposition of customs and excise duties, having been announced along with the Finance Bill on February 1, can lead to a lot of speculation if we wait till April…"

While the changes in rates of income and corporate taxes, incorporated in the Budget announced on February 1, are effective from April 1 or a notified date, most of the changes in customs and excise duty rates become effective from midnight.

