Chandigarh, July 1 (PTI) To support the marriages of women from poor and needy families, the Haryana government has decided to increase the financial assistance provided under the Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojana.

Now, these families will receive Rs 51,000 as 'kanyadan' assistance for the marriage of their daughters. Previously, this amount was Rs 41,000, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accorded approval to a proposal in this regard on Tuesday, it said.

"This decision will directly benefit thousands of eligible families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh," the statement further said.

"The objective of the Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojana is to provide financial assistance for the marriage of girls from economically weaker sections," it said.

Under this scheme, families living below the poverty line will now receive Rs 51,000 as kanyadan for their daughters' marriages.

In addition, women sportspersons of any category will also get Rs 51,000 assistance for their marriages. The scheme also extends similar financial support to "divyang" couples where either the husband or wife is physically challenged.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, it is mandatory to register the marriage within six months of the wedding.

