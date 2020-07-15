Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government is working with a vision to ensure that no youth in the state remains unemployed.

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Khattar reiterated his resolve to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of the state through skill development.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 'Rozgar Bhawan', constructed at a cost of about Rs 9.50 crore in Sector 14, Panchkula, near here.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Skill Development and Industrial Training Minister Mool Chand Sharma were also present during the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Rozgar Bhawan'.

On this occasion, Khattar also unveiled the Rozgar Portal and a call centre of Employment Department. Besides, the Haryana CM launched 'Mistri Haryana' app of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department.

Khattar said apart from imparting quality education to the students, the state government is also putting special emphasis on their skill training so as to make them employable.

Keeping this in view, the Haryana government has established Shri Vishvakarma Skill University at Dudhola village of Palwal district, besides setting up a Skill Development Mission, the CM said.

The skill development courses have not only been included in the curriculum of the university but are also being taught in government and private industrial training institutes, he said.

Referring to the Rozgar Portal, the CM said that it would prove to be useful in providing job opportunities to youth in government as well as in the private sector.

He said youth from ITIs registered on the portal would also be informed about various job opportunities in both government as well as private sector.

About the 'Mistri App', Khattar said initially services in six trades -- electrician, refrigeration and mechanic, plumber, beautician, wireman and carpenter -- would be provided with the help of this app.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Chautala said through skill development and better infrastructure facilities, “we could provide maximum jobs to the youth of the state”.

He said there are 66 employment exchanges in the state and they have been asked to organize 'job fairs' every three months to provide maximum job opportunities to the youth.

