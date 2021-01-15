Chandigarh (India), Jan 15 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday said that in separate incidents they have seized 30.34 kilograms of Opium, 53,200 tablets falling under the category of banned drugs along with 384 bottles of country-made liquor from Karnal and Sirsa districts.

The police have also arrested five accused in this connection.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed on Friday that in the first incident, a Special Task Force team during checking near Andhera village in Karnal had intercepted a truck. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 30 kg and 340 grams of Opium. Police have also recovered Rs 8 lakh cash from the cabin of the truck.

The arrested accused have been identified as Darshan Singh and Devender Singh alias Vicky, both residents of district Patiala, Punjab.

Initial probe revealed that the accused used to bring drugs from Guwahati at cheaper rates and supply it to other states at higher prices.

In another crackdown, a team of Anti Narcotic Cell during night patrolling had spotted four suspects near a motor-cart, who tried to run away after seeing the police team. Three of them were apprehended, while one accused managed to escape taking advantage of the night time. When searched, 53,200 prohibited tablets and 384 bottles of country-made liquor were recovered.

The arrested accused in the second case have been identified as Bittu, Kamaldeep and Ranjit Singh; all belonging to Sirsa.

"Cases have been registered against all the accused and further probe is underway," said Police. (ANI)

