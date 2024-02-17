Shambhu Border, Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Hiralal, Sub-Inspector in Haryana Railway Police (GRP), who was posted at Shambhu border following the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, passed away at the age of 52, Haryana police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Hiralal's health suddenly deteriorated while on duty on Friday.

He was immediately taken to Ambala Civil Hospital but despite all the efforts of the doctors, he could not be saved.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujit Kapoor expressed deep grief over the demise of Sub-Inspector Hiralal. He said that Sub-Inspector Hiralal always performed his duties with full dedication and his death was a big loss to the police force.

The security forces deployed at the Shambhu Border continued to resist the agitating farmers attempting to enter the national capital as the protests entered the fifth day on Saturday.

Hundreds of farmers and some journalists have been injured as the protestors clashed with the police many a time trying to break the multi-layer barricades.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points since the start of the March on Tuesday, February 13.

A third round of talks with the central government ended in a stalemate on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The 'Delhi Chalo' march call has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)