Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) As many as 1,240 fresh COVID-19 cases took Haryana's tally to 1,58,304 on Sunday, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,727, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from hardest-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts and one each from Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri, the health department's daily bulletin said.

The districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (366), Faridabad (186), and Hisar (101).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,295 and the recovery rate is 92.41 per cent, the bulletin stated.

