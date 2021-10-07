Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana, raising the infection count to 7,70,961 on Thursday, while the state did not record any new fatality linked to the virus, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,875, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Also Read | #Congress Declares Raju Pal as Candidate from Santipur #WestBengal by Polls. … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 100 while the recoveries reached 7,60,813.

Also Read | BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)