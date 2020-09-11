Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 11 (ANI): As many as 2,388 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths were reported in Haryana on Friday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 88,332.

There are 18,875 active cases in the state and 932 fatalities.

"Haryana reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 88,332 including 932 deaths. There are 18,875 active cases," said the State Health Department.

India's count of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)

