Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Haryana reported 5,736 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the active caseload to 22,477.

A total of 7,99,887 persons have tested COVID-19 positive in the state. The cumulative positivity rate in the state is 5.34 per cent.

According to state health bulletin, 10,077 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The fatality rate is 1.29 per cent.

The bulletin said a total of 7,67,310 persons have also recovered from COVID-19 so far and the recovery rate is 95.93 per cent.

Haryana has also reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 162. Of this,145 patients have been recovered.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, a total of 2,43,725 beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine doses today. (ANI)

