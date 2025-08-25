New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan participated in the "Centenary Year Celebrations - All India Speakers Conference" in the national capital, dedicated to Vithalbhai Patel, who was the first elected Indian Speaker.

Vithalbhai Patel was elected the first Indian Speaker of the Indian Legislative Council in 1925. He made many reformative efforts in the parliamentary system, which are proving to be a guide for Indian legislatures even today.

Also Read | Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today During First Official Visit to India.

On this occasion, presiding officers and MPs of legislatures from across the country participated in the two-day conference held in Delhi on Sunday.

Ahead of the event, Harvinder Kalyan met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in New Delhi. On this occasion, many important issues were discussed during the meeting. The Haryana Assembly speaker sought guidance from the Union Minister and discussed a collaborative approach in the state and national interest.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Officially Revises Ticket Fares From Today; First Hike in 8 Years.

The two-day conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly began on Sunday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the event. The valedictory session will be presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The post stamp was released in the Delhi legislative assembly premises during the All India Speakers Conference 2025 by the Union Home Minister.

Shah stated that the All India Speakers Conference provides an opportunity for leaders to work towards increasing the dignity and respect of the post of the Speaker.

"It is an opportunity for all of us to work towards increasing the dignity and respect of the post of the Speaker. We should strive to offer an unbiased platform to raise the issues of the people of our country. An unbiased argument must be done by the government and the opposition. We must ensure that the functioning of the House is carried out as per the rules of the respective House... In our 13000-year-long history, whenever the assemblies have lost their dignity, we have had to face dire consequences," the Union Minister said.

Shah commemorated the centenary of Vitthalbhai Patel's appointment as Speaker of the Central Assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)