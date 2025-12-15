Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Haryana has taken a major step towards strengthening public safety and improving ease of governance with the notification of comprehensive new guidelines for the issuance and renewal of Fire Safety Certificates (FSC). As per the press release, the policy, framed under the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, introduces a technology-driven, transparent, and time-bound mechanism, setting a new benchmark in fire safety administration and was formally notified on December 9, 2025.

Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, said the new system aims to ensure faster service delivery without compromising on safety standards. The policy introduces an Empanelled Agency system along with an automated online approval process, significantly reducing procedural delays.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra State Election Commission Announces Polls for 29 Civic Body Including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation; Voting on January 15.

According to the statement, under the revised procedure, Fire Safety Certificates - both for new applications and renewals - will be issued automatically through an online portal once the application is supported by a certification report from an Empanelled Agency. This reform is expected to substantially cut down inspection-related bottlenecks and enhance predictability for applicants.

To ensure transparency and impartiality, the Empanelled Agency assigned for inspection will be selected randomly by the online system for the concerned division. At the same time, the policy retains strong government oversight. A mandatory physical verification of 25 per cent cases by a Fire Officer and 10 per cent of cases by the Joint Director (Technical) will be carried out on a random basis within 30 days of certificate issuance.

Also Read | India To Get New Prime Minister Soon? Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Claims ‘Marathi Manoos’ Could Replace PM Narendra Modi, Cites Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files.

The policy places strong emphasis on professional competence. Empanelled Agencies must meet stringent eligibility criteria, including the requirement that the lead member possesses a Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) or equivalent qualification, along with a minimum of four years' experience in fire protection systems or service in a government fire department. AS per the press release, these agencies will conduct comprehensive fire safety audits, including assessment of fire hazards, electrical safety, verification of active systems such as sprinklers and hydrants, evaluation of passive fire protection measures, and review of staff training and emergency preparedness.

By delegating detailed technical audits to qualified professionals, the government aims to ensure strict compliance with the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 and the National Building Code of India, 2016, thereby enhancing safety standards across public and private buildings. The new policy is scheduled to be fully implemented by March 31, 2026, marking a significant reform in Haryana's fire safety regulatory framework. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)