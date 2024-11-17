India News | Haryana: Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs Karnal, AQI Drops to 'poor' Category

Karnal (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI): As several parts of the nation are grappling with rising air pollution, a thick layer of smog engulfed the Karnal district of Haryana, resulting in low visibility in the city on Sunday.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 8 am, the AQI index of Karnal is 200, categorized as 'poor'.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Upgradation of Municipal Councils to Municipal Bodies, 2 Nagar Panchayats to Municipal Councils; 6 New Nagar Panchayats Created.

As per the CPCB, the AQI reported in Kurukshetra is 229 categorised as 'poor' while the AQI measured in Panipat is 327, categorised as 'very poor'.

Meanwhile, the national capital city of Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Sunday morning, with air quality levels plunging to severe levels, leaving residents battling with poor visibility and health risks.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slams Son Against Wall, Kills Him Over Mobile Phone Addiction and Lack of Interest in Studies; Arrested During Last Rites Preparation.

The dense haze, caused by a mix of local pollution and the seasonal crop burning in neighbouring states, choked the city's skies, triggering widespread concerns over Delhi's ongoing battle with air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 428 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe' category.

As the pollution level continues to remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam primarily caused by untreated industrial effluents, sewage discharge, and high phosphate levels from detergents, was observed in sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.

The residents of Delhi continue to raise alarms as air quality levels in many areas remain in the "severe" category in multiple areas.

The Delhi government has implemented a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from plying under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in the national capital from Friday to combat deteriorating air quality.

As per the government order, violators will face prosecution under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and a Rs 20,000 fine.

GRAP III (Graded Response Action Plan) measures to mitigate the effects of air pollution in Delhi NCR include intensifying the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites, landfills. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)