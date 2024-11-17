Bengaluru, November 17: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, Ravi Kumar, a carpenter, killed his 14-year-old son, Tejas, following a heated argument over the boy's excessive mobile phone use and poor academic performance. The incident occurred in the Kumaraswamy Layout area and has left the city in shock.

According to a report in The Hindu, the argument escalated when Tejas asked his father to repair his mobile phone. In a fit of rage, Kumar attacked his son with a cricket bat and later slammed his head against a wall, coldly stating, "It doesn't matter to me whether you live or die." Bengaluru Shocker: School Principal Punishes Class 5 Student With Cane Over Refusal To Assist Specially-Abled Son in Vijayapura, Arrested.

After the assault, Tejas lay in pain for several hours, from 8 am until 2 pm, without receiving medical attention. He was only taken to the hospital when he stopped breathing, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Allegedly After Believing Death During Diwali Will Lead to Forgiveness in Bhoosandra, Investigation Underway.

The incident came to light when police were alerted about a suspicious death. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the family preparing Tejas' body for cremation. Authorities immediately intervened, took custody of the body, and sent it for a postmortem examination.

The post-mortem report revealed severe head trauma and multiple injuries, confirming the boy was brutally beaten before his death. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B, stated, "Frequent arguments over the boy's academic performance and mobile phone use culminated in this tragic incident."

Kumar was reportedly frustrated by his son's declining studies and his perception of Tejas falling into bad company. After attempting to cover up the crime, Kumar has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).