Shimla, November 17: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday approved the upgradation of three municipal councils to municipal corporations, and two Nagar Panchayats to municipal councils. It also decided to create six new Nagar Panchayats.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of additional areas under the jurisdiction of various urban local bodies. The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the honorarium of Multi-Task Workers in the Public Works Department from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per month. The Cabinet gave in-principle approval to bring all elderly persons above the age of 70 under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It was also decided to provide additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum to individuals above the age of 70 years who have already been registered under this scheme.

The Cabinet gave its approval to make a provision of offering financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses for widows, single destitute, and differently-abled women with an annual income less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum registered under Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Welfare Board. It also decided to extend the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana to abandoned and surrendered children up to the age of 27 years.

It gave its approval to implement Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgaar Start Up Yojana 2023, assuring a minimum of Rs 50,000 rent to the owners of e-taxis posted with the various government departments. The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 30 posts of senior resident doctors and 326 posts of ancillary staff in Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet gave its nod to open a new police post at Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, along with the creation and filling of seven posts of various categories. It gave its consent to fill 28 posts of different categories in the Department of Fisheries. The Cabinet decided to fill up 25 posts of Assistant State Taxes and Excise Officer in the Department of Excise and Taxation.

The Cabinet gave its nod to issue a letter of Intent in favour of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corp to set up a winery at Parala in Shimla district. This decision will go a long way in providing remunerative prices to the apple growers of the area, besides ensuring employment for local people. It also decided to shift the office of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Welfare Board from Shimla to Hamirpur to decongest the city.

