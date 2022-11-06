Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): As the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) managed to win the Munugode bypoll, the party's state working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it failed to stop the TRS.

TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the bypoll with a majority of 10,309 votes defeating BJP's candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan after the bypolls result, KTR said that the BJP failed to stop TRS to win the election even after their efforts.

"This by-election was forced on Munugode people by Delhi bosses - Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi," KTR Rao said.

The BJP should have the courage to accept defeat, KTR said. He also congratulated the people of Munugode for supporting the TRS party.

He also claimed that BJP spent hundreds of crores to win the election.

"According to our reports, BJP spent hundreds of crores and bags of money so that their candidate can win in the wrong manner. With money and liquor, they wanted to buy the Munugode voters," he further said.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the party respects the verdict of the people of Munugode.

Addressing the media at the BJP State office, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero."We will respect the verdict of the people of Munugode. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero. No matter how many threats were made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly."

BJP Munugode candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Sunday alleged that he was threatened by the ruling TRS government."Despite these challenges we fought, TRS' victory is fake, BJP was winning. We respect the verdict of Munugode public, but we don't accept those who have got votes in a wrong manner," the BJP leader said.

"State government used its power and threatened us. That's how TRS won. Police officers are in KCR's hands... We were threatened cases will be filed against us if we don't change party," Rajagopal Reddy claimed. (ANI)

