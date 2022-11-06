Kolkata, November 6: In an action against online frauds, Kolkata police on Saturday arrested two persons for duping a number of small investors of around Rs 32 crore by using apps and other online methods. Reportedly, the duo carried out the scam during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the victims are from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused duo was identified as Swarnendu Jana and Sudipta Jana. The fraudsters were arrested from their office in Sector V after the Electronic Complex police raided the premises. The duo had taken the help of multiple agents and sub-agents to raise money. The first complainant in the case said he had lost Rs 4 lakh in the past year. Online Fraud Prevention: Government Shares Security Tips To Keep Bank Accounts Safe; Watch Video.

The complaint against the two accused was filed by Rakesh Singh. As per the reports, the accused duo hailed from Tarakeswar. The duo was produced in court. During the hearing, the defence lawyers refuted the allegation. Cyber Crime in Mumbai: Woman Seeking to Book Hotel Duped of Rs 75,000 by Online Fraudster, Case Registered.

In a similar incident, a retired person lost Rs 59.8 lakhs to a cyber fraudster who convinced him to make investments in an overseas investment company, giving him hope of getting seven times higher returns. The victim came to know the cyber fraudster through social media. According to police, the victim received a friend request on a social media platform in August 2022, and subsequently, they started chatting. Later, the cyber thief introduced him to an investment scheme in a US-based financial company that promised to give seven times the return for an investment of Rs 16,00,000 lakh, or 20000 dollars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).