North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that he spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other officials over the stampede in Puri in which three people died.

The Union Minister said that the CM has assured of requisite action in the matter.

Also Read | US: 24-Year-Old Indian Woman Simran Simran Goes Missing Days After Arriving for Arranged Marriage in New Jersey, Investigation Underway.

"I got to know about this incident in the morning. I have talked to the CM and other officials. The CM (of Odisha) has posted on his 'X' handle regarding this incident. He has taken responsibility for the incident. He has assured to take the requisite actions in this matter," the union minister told ANI.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi posted on social media platform X, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

Also Read | Rajasthan Mudslide: 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Portion of Soil Caves In Bharatpur District, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapse will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," Majhi's X post read.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state DGP has been sent to the site of the incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot," the minister said.

"Three people have passed away because of suffocation in the huge gathering. Six to seven people are injured. I am moving to Puri. I am monitoring the situation over the phone. We are trying our best to manage the crowd. Additional police have been deployed. The reasons for the incident are being investigated," Harichandan said.

"The situation is now under control and the people are having darshan...", he added.

"The situation is being monitored," the minister said, adding that he is rushing to Puri himself and that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

"Around six to seven people were injured and they are alright now," Harichandan further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)