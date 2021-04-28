New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday appealed to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines required for COVID-19 patients so as to avoid creating artificial scarcity and make them available to people in need.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, appointed senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court deal with medical oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench also asked the Delhi government to examine the suggestion for taking services of armed forces in this situation as they can set up field hospitals which will help a large number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital and take appropriate steps.

It also asked the state government to place report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in last seven days and the reasons for reduction in the tests.

