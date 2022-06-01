Allahabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has asked the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to file a copy of the sanction plan of Indira Bhawan, after a PIL alleged encroachment inside the commercial building.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mohammad Irshad alias Guddu, a social worker.

According to petitioner, various shop owners have encroached upon areas for ventilation and fire exit. In spite of various complaints to the PDA, no action was taken against encroachments, he alleged.

The court observed, "Prayagraj Development Authority seeks more time to file a copy of the sanctioned plan. It further assures that the cleanliness drive is on, whereas the occupants of the shops who have encroached upon the area have been issued notices for removal thereof.”

The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing in the case.

