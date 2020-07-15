Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking action against micro- finance institutions that allegedly insisting the members of self-help groups (SHG) to repay loan during COVID-19 moratorium period.

A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha directed the RBI and the government to file their replies within four weeks.

Petitioner All India Democratic Womens Association (AIDWA) represented by S Suganthi also wanted the court to direct the state to set up a helpline and appoint a special officer in each district to receive complaints and to take action against such micro-financing institutions.

It also wanted a direction to the RBI to extend the moratorium by another six months.

The RBI had initially announced three months moratorium on loan repayments in view of the COVID-19 national lockdown and later extended it by another three months till August this year.

