Patna, Jun 18 (PTI) The Patna High Court has set aside a case lodged against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for alleged disrespect to the national anthem during the inauguration of an international sporting event.

Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha on Wednesday allowed a petition filed by Kumar, challenging the complaint lodged in Begusarai district by a local resident.

Appearing on behalf of Kumar in the court, Advocate General P K Shahi submitted that the "complaint was filed under political motivation, to tarnish the image of the petitioner, who has been the chief minister of the state since 2005".

The court concurred and ordered the quashing of the complaint against the chief minister, observing that the allegation was "completely baseless and frivolous" and aimed at getting "cheap popularity".

The incident had taken place in Patna on March 21, when the 75-year-old leader was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with bystanders, while the national anthem was being played.

Kumar had on that day inaugurated the Sepak Takraw World Cup. His behaviour was condemned by opposition parties in the state, with legislators demanding an apology on the floor of the assembly.

The petitioner had moved the CJM's court in Begusarai, alleging that he was "deeply hurt" by Kumar's conduct as shown on news channels and social media platforms.

