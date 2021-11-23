New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government's stand on a petition seeking to release the margin amount to be paid to the fair price shop dealers pending from July 2021 as per the current margin scheme.

Justice Yashvant Varma asked the counsel appearing for the Delhi government to seek instruction on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on January 20, 2022.

The petition was filed by Delhi Ration Dealers Union, through Advocates Yash Aggarwal and Chitrakshi.

The petitioner has also sought direction to the Delhi government to pay the margin money in advance in the future without any delay.

"The margin amount has not been paid to the shop owners from July 2021, and it has become a huge due. Due to this, the fair price shop owners do not even have the means to provide the service they are entitled to as many of them have rented shops and do not have many to pay the rent. Therefore, the fair price shop owners cannot even provide basic necessities to the families because of a shortage of money," the petitioner said.

The petitioner also sought direction to the Government of Delhi to release the margin amount they are liable to pay and which was promised to them so that the fair price shop owners can perform the duty towards the society more efficiently. (ANI)

