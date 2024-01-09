Prayagraj (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken to prevent the open sale of acid in the state and the details of acid attack cases in the last five years.

A bench comprising acting Chief Justice M K Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra was hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking a ban on the open sale of acid in Uttar Pradesh.

In its order, the HC told the state counsel that the affidavit should also state how many victims have been paid compensation. The court asked the state to file details of acid attack cases in the last five years.

The PIL was filed by Navya Kesharwani and other law students.

Besides a ban on the open sale of acid, it has sought compensation and free medical treatment for victims of acid attacks.

The court fixed the next hearing on January 23.

