Chandigarh [India], March 24 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the proceedings emanating from multiple FIRs except the first one lodged at Civil Lines Police Station, Gurugram, against Dhruv Dutt Sharma. He is facing multiple FIRs in the 32nd Avenue Dispute of Gurugram. He has challenged the registration of multiple FIRs arising out of one commercial complex on 32nd Avenue.

Justice Subhas Mehla on March 19 issued notice to the State and other respondents for April 8, 2026.

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Senior Deputy Advocate General Karan Veer Singh appeared on advance notice and sought time to file a reply.

Meanwhile, granting an interim relief, the bench has stayed the proceedings in multiple FIRs except the First one.

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" In the meanwhile, except the first FIR No.262 of 2025, under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B IPC, registered at Police Station Civil Lines, Gurugram, the State is directed not to proceed with other FIRs, till the next date of hearing," Justice Mehla ordered on March 19.

Dhruv Dutt Sharma has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the registration of multiple FIRs.

Senior Advocate RS Rai alongwith advocates Prabhav Ralli, Sumer Singh Boparai, Rubina Virmani, and Surya Pratap Singh, appeared for the petitioner.

It was submitted that it is a misuse of the process of law as no offence under BNS is made out. It is only a dispute between the landlord and tenant regarding non-payment of rent, and if the landlord is aggrieved, then he can file an appropriate petition before the concerned authority.

It was also submitted that there are five shops in one shopping complex, and five different FIRs have been registered against the petitioner just to harass him, so that if he gets bail in one FIR, then he will be arrested in the second and so on.

The petition further contended that the disputes are primarily civil in nature and that multiple registration of FIRs affronts the Petitioner's right to a fair trial and amounts to consistent harassment. (ANI)

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