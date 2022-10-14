Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday pulled up the state government for not completing the recruitment at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL).

Hearing a suo moto PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad asked Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka to appear in person in the case.

The matter will be heard again on November 9.

The court also directed the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission to inform about the progress made in the requisition for appointment in the laboratory sent by the government.

The bench asked the government about the number of posts in the laboratory, and how many are vacant and for how long, which have affected its working.

The government counsel informed the bench that employees in grade four have been appointed on a contract basis and work is on for regularising their services.

The bench was annoyed with the submission, observing that when the court is monitoring the recruitment process, the government should have informed it about the decision for regularisation of services of contractual workers.

