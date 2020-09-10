Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): A head constable from the Andhra Pradesh Special Police 2nd batallion reportedly died due to accidental firing from his service pistol in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Thursday morning, informed police.

The head constable identified as Soloman Raju was then taken to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool for treatment, but was declared dead by the doctors.

The police officials have registeed a case under section 174 of the CrPC at the Kurnool 4 town police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

