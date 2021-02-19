Coimbatore, Feb 19 (PTI): The Health Department here on Friday asked the anganwadis and primary health centres (PHCs) not to use a particular batch of vaccines following the death of two infants a couple of days ago.

Postmortem revealed the death of one infant due to pneumonia and the cause of the other death was yet to be ascertained, sources in the department said.

Since the parents were panicky, the department ordered not to use the particular batch of paediatric vaccines until further orders, even as the condition of nearly 35 babies vaccinated at both the centres was reported normal, they said.

The babies, aged 2.5 months and three months, died after they were given pentavalent, rotavirus and oral polio vaccines at an anganawadi at Masakalipalayam and in a PHC at Sowripaqlayam in the city on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)