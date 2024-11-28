New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday said the Health Department has been directed to devise a mechanism to incorporate the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme without withdrawing the benefits of the Delhi government's free healthcare facilities for the people.

In a press conference, she said the Delhi government has been in principle ready to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. But there are some contradictions and problems in implementation, the CM said.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the stand of the AAP government on a plea by seven BJP MPs from the national capital, seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Atishi said the problems in the implementation of AB-PMJAY arise because the Delhi government is already providing comprehensive free medical facilities in its hospitals.

"The exclusions under Ayushman Bharat do not align with this system. The government does not want to take away free medical care from anyone. Therefore, directions have been issued to the Health Department to devise a mechanism that ensures no one in Delhi is deprived of the free healthcare services they currently receive while also incorporating the benefits of Ayushman Bharat," she said.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a press conference, said if his party forms government in Delhi following the Assembly polls next year, it will implement Ayushman Bharat in the first cabinet meeting.

He said that despite an announcement in the Delhi Assembly by then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has not yet been implemented in Delhi by the AAP government.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said the high court noted during the hearing of the case that the Delhi government often cited financial constraints whenever the city's healthcare system came under scrutiny but it is unclear why the government is unwilling to accept funds.

The BJP MPs, in a joint statement, said their party will begin a signature campaign in Delhi from December 1 to December 7 to demand the implementation of AB-PMJAY.

