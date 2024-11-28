Kolkata, November 28: ISKCON on Thursday welcomed the Bangladesh High Court's decision to reject a petition seeking a ban on the organisation's activities in the neighbouring country, calling it a "great relief." The petition was filed by a lawyer who sought the court to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh. "It is a great relief that the Bangladesh High Court has rejected the petition," ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das told PTI. ‘Ban ISKCON’ Plea Dismissed: Bangladesh High Court Refuses To Ban ISKCON Amid Row Over Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary’s Arrest.

He added that the organisation had been deeply concerned by the stance of the Bangladesh government in the case. The ruling came a day after the country's attorney-general had urged the court not to take any decision regarding ISKCON as the government had begun taking necessary actions. Das expressed hope that the Bangladesh government would take steps to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, emphasising that ISKCON has always been focused on welfare activities.

