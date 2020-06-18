India News | Health Ministry Asks Chief Secretaries to Ensure Salaries of Doctors, Health Workers Are Released on Time

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Health Ministry has sent an order to chief secretaries of states and union territories asking them to ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 related duties are released on time by all concerned and any violation will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and IPC.

It said action will be taken against defaulting hospitals, institutions and authorities.

"Pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court in a batch of writ petitions and interim application and in the exercise of powers delegated under section 10(2) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is hereby directed that the States and UTs Administration should ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 related duty shall be released on time," the order said.

"The Chief Secretaries of the States/UTs should ensure compliance of this order by all concerned, violation of which will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code, and action taken accordingly against defaulting hospitals/institutions/authorities," it added.

Apart from the chief secretaries, the order has also been sent to Director AIIMS and directors or medical superintendents of all central government hospitals. (ANI)

