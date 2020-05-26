India News | Heatwave Condition Intensifies in Delhi with Palam Area Recording 47.6°C Today

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Heatwave condition intensified in the national capital on Tuesday as the temperature soared to 47.6 degree Celcius in the Palam area here.

Neeraj Kumar, a local said, "We are already fighting against coronavirus and now we are also fighting with heat. It is very difficult."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "Delhi max temp records compared to earlier May for Safderjung and Palam (all in DegC): Today max temp at Safderjung of 46.0 and it is the highest in last 18 Years, after 19 May 2002 when it was 46.0."

"Palam has today 47.6 and it is the highest in last 10-years after 2010 when on 18 May, 47.6 was recorded. Ever highest of SFD is 47.2 recorded on 29 May 1944 while Palam has ever highest 48.4 recorded on 26 May 1968," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier today, Dr Naresh Kumar, Scientist, IMD, said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and a few other parts of the country for the next two days.

He further said that the temperature in these states will come down after two days because of a Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the Himalayan region.

"Severe heatwave is prevailing in many parts of the country. It is likely to continue mainly for the next 2 days. Red alert is given to Haryana, West MP, Vidarbha and Rajasthan. After 2 days there will be a slight fall in temperature due to WD," he had said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi. (ANI)

