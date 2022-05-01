Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in Odisha, the state government on Saturday announced its decision to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools.

The new timing will be from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and will come into effect from May 2.

"Government after careful consideration has been pleased to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools from 6.00 a.m to 9.00 a.m from May 2. However, the examination already scheduled by different Boards/Councils will continue as usual," the notification read.

Earlier on April 26, the government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, universities and Anganwadi centres for five days in the state.

"In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG and PG) in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) coming under Department of Higher Education, Odisha shall remain suspended from April 27, 2022, to May 2, 2022," the Department of Higher Education said. (ANI)

