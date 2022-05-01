Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers' unions will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on May 5 to ensure justice for farmers who were killed in last year's October 3 violence in the district.

"Farmer unions under the banner of SKM will visit Lakhimpur Kheri to ensure justice for the farmers who died during the violence last year there," said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary, BKU (Punjab) while addressing a press conference here.

He further informed that the farmers from other states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana will also visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Farmer leaders will depart from Punjab on May 4 and will join other farmers from Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana on the way to Lakhimpur Kheri," he added.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3, 2021. Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm Laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Ashish Mishra surrendered before the magistrate at the district jail last month, just a week after Supreme Court canceled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week. (ANI)

