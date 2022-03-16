Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 16 (ANI): Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad on Wednesday predicted that Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch region will experience a heatwave for the next 24 hours and Nothern state for 48 hours.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad said, "Heatwave warning continues to be in the state. There will be a heatwave in Saurashtra and Kutch region for 24 hours and in northern Gujarat for the next 48 hours. Heatwave will subside after 2 days but the temp will continue to remain high."

Also Read | Biological E COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax to Cost Rs 990 in Market, Rs 145 for Government.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert to Gujarat for the next two days as the heatwave intensifies in the country.

IMD said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra might experience a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha Tourism: Visit the 'Land of Temples' for Perfect Holi 2022 Weekend Getaway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)