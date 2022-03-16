New Delhi, March 16: Biological E produced Corbevax vaccine shot for children between 12 to 14 age group will cost Rs 990 in the private market including all taxes and Rs 145 at government hospitals and facilities.

India on Wednesday expanded its Covid-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14. As per the health ministry report, children in this age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

Biological E said that it is providing the most affordable Covid vaccine on a global scale due to process of innovation, large-scale manufacturing and high-quality operations. Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Data Can’t Be Demanded in Garb of PIL, Centre to Supreme Court.

As India began vaccinating children of 12 to 14 age group from Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated".

