Odisha is colloquially known as the land of temples for its stunning architecture, and history. The battleground for the famous Kalinga war fought by Ashoka the Great, Odisha lies on India's east coast. Remarkable dialects, vibrant art music, and staggering dance forms make Odisha ever sprightly state of India. The cultural state of India, Odisha, is the land of Paddy Fields, the highest Tribal communities, golden Beaches, century-old Temples, wild Parks along with many more attractions.

The long weekend of Holi 2022 is eagerly awaited by almost everyone in India. As opposed to the hustle and bustle of metropolitan concrete jungles, Odisha comes as a sigh of relief to those who are seeking peace of mind, who want to witness India's astonishing history and the ones who want to get lost in nature and encounter the wilderness. Odisha is worth paying a visit for a versatile experience. Odisha tourism offers various packages that provide a soul-stirring journey to travellers with a medley of traditions, culture, and vibrant landscapes. Visit the official website of Odisha Tourism at orissatourism.org for more details and offers. Odisha Tourism: Ramchandi Beach Konark in State Paving Way For Eco-Retreats in India.

Odisha's architecture displays the finesse and grandeur of the architecture that the Aryans left behind. On the other hand, Pattachitra (Cloth Painting), Rock Paintings, Sand Art, Silver Filigree, and Brass and Dhokra Works are some of the best-known visual art and craft culture of Odisha. It is impossible to leave Odisha aside when talking about music. Odisha is predominantly a land of tribes and each tribe has its distinct song and style of dance. While Odissi music forms a whole branch of Indian classical music, the Odissi dance culture draws the closest resemblance to temple culture. The Odissi dance involves a mythical story, symbolic costumes, abhinaya (expressions), mudras (gestures) and is a delight to watch. Rang Panchami 2022: From Hampi to Uttarakhand, 5 Places To Enjoy the Festival of Colours Falling on Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami.

Some of the most famous and visited attractions of Odisha include the Sun temple in Konark (13th century), Jagannath temple in Puri (12th century), the Lingaraja Temple (11th century), the famous Puri Beach and Chilka lake, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, Chausathi Yogini in Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Giri Hills, Satakosia Tiger Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, Simlipal National Forest, Tribal Museum and Nine Planet Shrine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).