New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard weather warning for Monday, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in many parts of the country.

Coastal Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka; Mahe in Kerala; Konkan region in Goa, central Maharashtra; and Puducherry and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a chance of extremely heavy rain in some areas.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathwada (Maharashtra), and north interior Karnataka.

Several other regions including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha and Telangana may experience heavy rain at isolated places.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, costal Karnataka, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan; and Puducherry and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu; Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Thunderstorms with lightning alone are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan region in Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Also, thunder squalls with strong winds are likely in Bihar and Gujarat. Strong surface winds are also expected in Mahe (Kerala), and Lakshadweep.

Earlier on Sunday, rain-related updates were being closely monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rainfall on Sunday night led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai.

In response, IMD issued orange to red alerts for the city and its suburban areas to warn residents of ongoing weather risks.

Taking to X India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next three to four hours."

"Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during the next three hours," the post read. (ANI)

