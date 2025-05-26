Jabalpur, May 26: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her lover in Jabalpur. Police officials said that the alleged incident occurred on Sunday, May 25, at Jabalpur's famous Bargi Dam. The accused allegedly stabbed the woman seven times after she refused his marriage proposal. Cops said that the accused stabbed the victim until she fell lifeless.

<style="font-size: 1rem;">According to a report in the Free Press Journal<style="font-size: 1rem;">, the victim was identified as Kavita Gupta (24), a resident of Baldevbagh in Jabalpur, while the accused, her lover, was identified as Naman Vishwakarma. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kavita was allegedly in a relationship with Naman for the last few years. Cops also found that the victim is married and has a two-year-old daughter. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

On the day of the incident, Kavita went with her daughter to meet the accused. The police also learned that Naman had been the woman's neighbour for the past three years. It is reported that the accused was allegedly blackmailing Kavita and pressuring her to marry him. On Sunday, Kavita went to meet Naman to refuse his marriage proposal and cut off ties with him.

However, when she refused his proposal, Naman allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Kavita repeatedly. Cops said that the accused stabbed the victim seven times, thereby leaving her in a pool of blood. Soon after he stabbed Kavita, Naman fled from the spot. A police officer said that Kavita's two-year-old daughter, who was present at the time of the attack, witnessed the horrific incident. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Rapes Friend’s Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Extorts INR 15 Lakh Jewellery and 3,000 Sq Ft Land From Victim After Blackmailing Her With MMS; Booked.

Passersby who saw Kavita in a critical condition alerted the police. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a medical hospital where her condition is said to be critical. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Naman, who is at large.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

