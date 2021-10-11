Noida, October 11: Greater Noida residents can now call a dedicated helpline number or share details over Whatsapp to report incidents of air pollution like burning of garbage or dust conditions in the city, officials said on Monday.

The facility has been set up by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in an effort to check air pollution that spikes during winters in the national capital region with air quality also slipping to severe levels, they said.

"A control room has been set up to address cases of air pollution. Residents of Greater Noida can call the control room and report incidents of air pollution, if seen anywhere. The numbers are 0120-2336046, 47, 48 and 49," K R Verma, who has been appointed nodal officer to check air pollution, said.

"Apart from this, residents can send messages on WhatsApp number 8800882124 also. For example, if there is a fire in garbage or if dust is being raised somewhere, then people can send a message on this number along with the location and photo. The GNIDA team will take action immediately," Verma said.

Meanwhile, the GNIDA said it has prepared an action plan to prevent air pollution in the winter season. Greater Noida has been divided into eight zones and zonal officers have been appointed in each one of them for effective implementation of the winter action plan under the nodal officer, it said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had last week shared the winter action plan with the local development authorities of the district, including the GNIDA, in order to implement measures to check pollution during the season.

