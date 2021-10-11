Motorola is all set to launch the Moto E40 smartphone in India tomorrow. The handset will go official at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. Additionally, a microsite is already live on the e-commerce marketplace revealing key highlights of the phone ahead of its launch. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has been teasing the upcoming Moto E40 on its official Twitter account. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand recently unveiled the handset in the global market. Motorola Moto E40 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched Globally.

The upcoming Moto E40 will sport a 90Hz HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout housing the front camera. The European-spec model comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen carrying 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, there will be provision to expand built-in storage to up to 1TB via microSD card.

Work long & play longer without hunting for the charging cable with massive 5000mAh Battery in the brand-new #motoe40. Witness how the #PerfectEntertainer takes care of all your entertainment needs by heading to @Flipkart as it launches tomorrow at 12 PM! https://t.co/fypCkJVrHY pic.twitter.com/uBUK1LZJJZ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 11, 2021

For photos and videos, there will be a triple camera module at the back. It comprises a 48MP primary shooter accompanied by a macro lens and depth camera. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It will be offered in two colours - Pink Clay and Carbon Gray. Other key highlights of the phone will be the Google Assistant key, fingerprint reader, face unlock, Android 11 OS.

